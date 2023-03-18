News you can trust since 1873
Police raid Bud Lovers Bargains shop in Fleetwood

Police raided a shop called ‘Bud Lovers Bargains’ in Fleetwood today (Saturday, March 18).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 18th Mar 2023, 17:02 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 18th Mar 2023, 17:06 GMT

Officers used a circular saw to cut through metal shutters and force their way inside the shop, opposite the old Top Ten Bingo in Poulton Road, at around 1pm.

‘Bud Lovers Bargains’ – which features images of cannabis leaves on its store front – has only recently moved into the unit previously occupied by a beauty salon.

It’s understood the store had not officially opened and the business does not appear to have a social media page at this stage.

Police raiding Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood on Saturday, March 18
The raid drew a crowd of spectators with some filming the incident and sharing the footage on social media.

Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.

Police use a circular saw to cut through the shutters and gain entry to Bud Lovers Bargains in Poulton Road, Fleetwood
