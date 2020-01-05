Police pledge to 'deal with' young people throwing rocks at cars in Bispham

Have your say

Young people throwing rocks at cars in Bispham have been identified and will be “dealt with”, say police.

Officers in plain clothes worked with police in marked patrols to identify the young people after members of the community highlighted the issue.

A spokesman from Blackpool police said: “Blackpool Task Force have been in Bispham after community concerns regarding rocks being thrown at cars.

“Using a variety of techniques including plain clothes and marked police patrols we have identified a number of young people involved.

“These will be dealt with in the coming days.”