A 'large number' of police officers have been deployed in Blackpool following reports of an assault.

Police received reports of the attack, on Queen Victoria Road, at around 11.15am today.

A spokesman said: "There has been a large presence of emergency services in the Blackpool area. We have a significant police resources deployed in the area making enquiries at this time to try and see what has happened."

He said a more detailed police statement about the incident could be expected later today,