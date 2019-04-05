A policeman who shot a workman in the face with a Taser has been cleared of an assault charge.

Pc Jonathon Hillier, a serving West Midlands Police officer, told Birmingham Crown Court he had acted reasonably and lawfully while fearing he would be assaulted.

Police officer who tasered man in face not guilty of assault

Prosecutors had alleged the constable's use of the Taser in Ellerton Road, Birmingham, on February 22 last year was "an unreasonable and criminal act".

Giving evidence, the 38-year-old officer said he had initially tried to handcuff Scott Cutler for allegedly breaching public order laws but was hindered by him struggling.

He told the court: "I am going to be attacked - that was my honest belief. I had to use reasonable force to avert danger to myself."

After the jury's unanimous not guilty verdict, Judge Philip Parker QC thanked the panel for their responsibility in dealing with the case.