Police negotiators talk Blackpool man down from a Waterloo Road roof

Trained negotiators from Blackpool Police talked a man down from the roof of a building on Waterloo Road.

Officers were called last night at around 7:20pm after reports of a man who was distressed and standing on the roof of a building on Waterloo Road in South Shore.

Police closed the road to traffic, and trained negotiators were called in to talk to the man.

After more than an hour, the man came down off the roof at around 8:40pm.

Blackpool Police say the man is safe and getting the support he needs.