Police have taped off Wilton Parade – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – and fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Lancashire Police have not provided details on the incident at this stage, but the fire service said the force is leading a response to an ongoing incident.

The aerial ladder platform has joined two fire engines at the scene and firefighters can be seen working on top of a first-floor roof at The Strand Lodge Hotel.

An Electricity North West van is also parked within the police cordon, but it’s not clear whether this is related to the police incident.

A fire service spokesperson said: “We currently have two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform in attendance and are working with the police on a police-led incident.”

