News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
1 hour ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
2 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
3 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
4 hours ago Bank of England to raise interest rates in bad news for mortgages

Police-led incident ongoing at a Blackpool hotel as fire and ambulance crews join scene

Emergency services are at the scene of a ‘police-led incident' in Blackpool this afternoon (Thursday, March 23).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:26 GMT

Police have taped off Wilton Parade – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – and fire and ambulance crews are at the scene.

Lancashire Police have not provided details on the incident at this stage, but the fire service said the force is leading a response to an ongoing incident.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The aerial ladder platform has joined two fire engines at the scene and firefighters can be seen working on top of a first-floor roof at The Strand Lodge Hotel.

Police have taped off Wilton Parade – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – and fire and ambulance crews are at the scene
Police have taped off Wilton Parade – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – and fire and ambulance crews are at the scene
Police have taped off Wilton Parade – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – and fire and ambulance crews are at the scene
Most Popular

An Electricity North West van is also parked within the police cordon, but it’s not clear whether this is related to the police incident.

Read More
Blackpool men in court over illegal hare coursing after police seize dogs
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said: “We currently have two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform in attendance and are working with the police on a police-led incident.”

Hide Ad

Lancashire Police have been approached for further details. More to follow...