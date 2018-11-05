Police issue urgent appeal to find missing woman

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a woman missing from Bispham.

Louise Coyne, 40, was last seen on Sunday (November 4, 2018) at around 3:30am at a house on Bordeaux Crescent in Bispham

Louise Coyne

A police spokesman, said: "Her disappearance is out of character and so we are very concerned for her welfare.

"She's described as white, of slim build, with long dark hair which is dyed red. She could be wearing a black hat, a maroon/ purplee hooded coat, black tights and light grey trainers. She may be in possession of a red sleeping bag with yellow lining."

Anyone with information should contact police on 01253 604326, or failing that, 101, quoting incident reference 498 of November 4th.