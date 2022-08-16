Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, sharing an image to social media today, police say they are appealing for information to identify a man in connection with their search to find her.

Missing Leyland girl, Milly Wareing, was seen with the man above in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool today.

Blackpool Police said: “Following further enquiries, Milly, pictured wearing a green hat, is believed to have been in company with this man, also pictured, around 9am today (Tuesday, August 16) in the Talbot Road area of Blackpool.

“We want to identify him as part of our enquiries as he might have information about Milly's whereabouts.”

Milly, who has links to Leyland, Preston and Blackpool, is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with dark-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 1775 of August 12.