Police investigation after man found with broken jaw in Blackpool

A police investigation has been launched after a man was found with a broken jaw in the early hours of Sunday morning (May 12).

Police were contacted by North West Ambulance Service at about 2.20am concerning a man they were treating in Dale Street Mews off Yorkshire Street.

Dale Street Mews (Google Maps)

He was missing his shoes, mobile phone and wallet.

The man, 53, was taken to the Royal Preston Hospital suffering from a broken jaw and cheek and cuts and bruises.

His injuries are serious but not life threatening.

Officers are now trying to establish how the man came by his injuries and are trying to piece together his movements.

He was last seen in Ma Kelly’s at about 4pm.

Detective Insp Alisa Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: "This man has suffered some very serious injuries and we are trying to establish how he came to be where he was found and how he came by his injuries.

"I would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0149 of May 12 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.