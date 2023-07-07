The vehicle was parked on Lyddesdale Avenue in Anchosholme when the incident occurred.

It was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out just before 7pm on Thursday July 7 as a small crowd of onlookers gathered to see the firemen douse the blazing car.

Police are investigating after firefighters were called out to a suspected arson incident in Anchorsholme

Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Shortly afterward the firefighters passed on details to the police.