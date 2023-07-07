Police investigating suspected arson attack as car left burnt out in Anchorsholme near Blackpool
The vehicle was parked on Lyddesdale Avenue in Anchosholme when the incident occurred.
It was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called out just before 7pm on Thursday July 7 as a small crowd of onlookers gathered to see the firemen douse the blazing car.
Firefighters used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
Shortly afterward the firefighters passed on details to the police.
A Lancashire Police spokesman confirmed the incident was being treated as a suspected arson attack and added: “Our investigations are continuing.”