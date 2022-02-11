Police investigate suspicious blaze at elderly woman's home in Fleetwood

The pensioner was treated by ambulance crews after escaping from her burning terraced home in Poulton Road shortly after 9pm.

Police closed the road, between Birch Street and Albany Road, whilst fire crews spent more than three hours tackling the flames and making the scene safe.

Lancashire Police said the "the cause is under investigation".

Today (Friday, February 11), CSI were busy working at the scene to establish the full circumstances behind the fire.

Pictures show the front door charred by fire and glass panels smashed where firefighters forced their way inside with a door ram.

A fire service spokesman added: "The fire involved the hallway of a domestic property. Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, one positive pressure ventilation fan, a door ram and lighting.

"Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log 1385 of Feb 10."

An elderly woman was rescued from the burning home in Poulton Road shortly after 9pm last night (Thursday, February 10)

