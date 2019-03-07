Police investigate "out of character" disappearance of Edinburgh man after trip to Blackpool

A 43-year-old man from Edinburgh has disappeared after a short visit to Blackpool.

Police in Edinburgh have requested the support of officers in Lancashire in their search for missing man Allan McRae.

Allan was last seen leaving his family home in Edinburgh on the evening of Friday, March 1.

It is believed that Allan travelled by train to the Blackpool area, where he was last heard from on Monday, March 4.

Allan's family said his disappearance is "out of character" and they are concerned for his welfare after he failed to return home to Edinburgh.

Police said Allan is known to travel using the train network and could have boarded services on Lancashire's railways.

Have you seen Allan McRae? Police believe he was in the Blackpool area on Monday, but has failed to return home to Edinburgh.

Allan is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall of medium build with brown receding hair.

He wears glasses and has tattoos on both arms, including the Hibernian FC badge on his left shoulder and a lion on his right shoulder.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, denim jeans, green Lacoste trainers, a Lacoste watch and had been carrying a black rucksack.

Inspector Alan Struthers from Howdenhall Police Station said: “This is out of character for Allan and as time passes we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“I’d ask members of the public using the travel network in and around the city, especially on train services headed south, to think back to over the weekend and recall if they noticed a man matching Allan’s description on their service, or have seen him using public transport since.

“Similarity anyone who may have seen or spoken to Allan since Friday 1 March, or who knows of his current whereabouts, is asked to come forward as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Allan should call 101 quoting incident no. 1412 of 5 March.