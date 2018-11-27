Police hunt for suspects who allegedly attacked sleeping man with machete

Two men are wanted by police after allegedly attacking a man with a machete as he lay in bed asleep.

Police are trying to trace two men who they want to speak to following the assault in Blackpool on Friday October 5.

Around 10.30am, a man in his 20s had been asleep in bed when he was attacked with what is believed to be a machete.

The victim was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries to his hand.

Following extensive enquiries, police now want to speak to Daniel Hague and Daniel Davenport as part of their investigation.

Hague, 27, from Manchester, is described as being of large build.

Davenport, 29, from Blackpool is described as having short mousey brown hair and is of slim build. He also has links to Manchester.

DC Ryan Morrison of Blackpool Police, said: “Have you seen either of these men? We’re keen to speak to them and despite making a number of enquiries, have been unable to trace them. If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information should call 01253 604157, 101 or email 5366@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.