Police hunt Blackpool man who threatened woman with a gun

Officers are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Malcolm Patterson, of Kincraig Road, Blackpool.

Patterson, 56, is believed to have assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her with a firearm earlier this month.

Det Con Adam Weaver, of Blackpool CID, said: “Patterson is wanted by police in connection with two serious offences.

“We would anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact police immediately.

“Patterson could be violent and we would urge people not to approach him, but instead contact police immediately.”

The suspect is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and has a Scottish accent. He has tattoos of the words ‘Scot’ and ‘Land’ on each hand, as well as a butterfly tattoo on his chest.

Anyone with information can call 07976293180 or email 3984@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0168 of April 9.