Police hunt Blackpool man over burglaries

Police say they trying to find a Blackpool man in relation to two burglaries, harassment and witness intimidation.

They are trying to find Scott Fleetwood, 31, from Blackpool. He is described as white, olive skinned, 5ft 3ins, of slight build with mousey brown hair which is shaved at the side with a side parting on top. He has tattoos on his arm.

He has links to the Revoe area of Blackpool.

DI Alisa Wilson of Blackpool Police said: “It is important we find Fleetwood and so I would ask anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact us immediately.

“I would ask the public not to approach him but to call the police instead.”

Seen him? Call us on 101 quoting incident reference 1344 of June 26th.