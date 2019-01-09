Police found teenage girl on the bed in Blackpool home of man, 37

A 16-year-old girl who is the care of the local authority was abducted by a man and found on the bed in his bedroom.

John Lomas, a 37-year-old father, told police officers who had to threaten to force their way into his address before he would let them in, “She is my girlfriend.”

Lomas, of Clevedon Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to keeping a child in care without lawful authority and breaching bail.

He was refused bail and remanded in custody for sentence at a later date by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Lomas had been given a formal warning by police in September last year banning contact the vulnerable girl.

He was later bailed on the conditions he did not contact the girl or post any messages on social media about her.

On January 8, at 6.50pm police, received a report a vulnerable child may be at Lomas’s flat.

An officer went there, heard voices and knocked twice but was not let in. He called for reinforcements and after half-an-hour the officer said entry to the property would be forced unless they were let in.

Lomas then unlocked the door and the girl was found on the bed in his bedroom. He told officers: “She is my girlfriend.”

Hugh Pond, defending, said: “I don’t know whether they have a sexual relationship or not but she appears to be besotted with him and will not leave him alone.

“She sees him on a regular basis. He has tried to stop that but she persists.”

On January 8 Lomas said he went for a bike ride and when he returned the girl was in his flat. He asked her numerous times to leave but she refused.