Police find missing Blackpool man found after 9 day search

A missing man from Blackpool has been found early this morning (November 15).



The search for Jason Goldrick had been called off earlier this week after police believed the 50-year-old had been found.

Jason Goldrick, 50, has been found in Blackpool this morning (November 15) after being reported missing on Wednesday, November 6. Pic: Lancashire Police

Police said information had been given "in good faith" which led officers to believe Mr Goldrick was no longer missing.

On Thursday (November 14), police announced that the search for Mr Goldrick had resumed and they remained concerned for his welfare.

But this morning, police conclusively confirmed that Mr Goldrick has been found and is now safe.

A police spokesman said:



"He was located in the Blackpool area earlier today (Friday, November 15)."