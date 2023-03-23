Police discover cannabis farm at disused Blackpool hotel in Wilton Parade
A cannabis farm has been discovered inside a disused hotel in Blackpool today (Thursday, March 23).
Police taped off Wilton Parade in North Shore – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – while fire crews and electricity engineers made the scene safe.
"It’s a cannabis farm,” a police spokesman told the Gazette. “One man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.”
Two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene with firefighters seen entering the former Strand Lodge Hotel.
An Electricity North West van was also visible behind the police cordon, with engineers believed to be repairing the bypassed electricity supply to the property.
An ambulance also attended and was put on standby, but crews were not needed and have now left the scene.
Lancashire Police said a man arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis has been taken into custody.