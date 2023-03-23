News you can trust since 1873
Police discover cannabis farm at disused Blackpool hotel in Wilton Parade

A cannabis farm has been discovered inside a disused hotel in Blackpool today (Thursday, March 23).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 13:32 GMT

Police taped off Wilton Parade in North Shore – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – while fire crews and electricity engineers made the scene safe.

"It’s a cannabis farm,” a police spokesman told the Gazette. “One man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis.”

Two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform were called to the scene with firefighters seen entering the former Strand Lodge Hotel.

Police have taped off Wilton Parade – between Dickson Road and the Promenade – after an incident close to The Strand Lodge Hotel today (Thursday, March 23)
An Electricity North West van was also visible behind the police cordon, with engineers believed to be repairing the bypassed electricity supply to the property.

An ambulance also attended and was put on standby, but crews were not needed and have now left the scene.

Lancashire Police said a man arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis has been taken into custody.

Wilton Parade has been cordoned off while Electricity North West and fire crews make the scene safe
A fire service spokesperson said: “We currently have two fire engines and the aerial ladder platform in attendance and are working with the police on a police-led incident.”

Police van at the back of The Strand Lodge Hotel off Dickson Road
