Police detective sacked over sex comments at work

A police detective has been dismissed after repeatedly talking about sex at work and asking a younger officer if he wanted an affair with her.

Detective Constable Claire Fitzpatrick, 44, also asked "unwanted and intrusive questions" about the sex life of another male police constable and suggestively winked at him at their police station.

A misconduct hearing into the Gwent Police officer's behaviour ended with a panel finding 29 allegations proven against her, all of which took place between July and December 2017.

The allegations found proven included Fitzpatick repeatedly using offensive language to officers while at Bedwas police station and to members of the public while out on the beat.

She also shared "unwanted" details of her sex life with her husband with officers, and said she wanted to cheat on him and have an affair with a police constable.

On or about December 3, 2017, Fitzpatrick asked an officer, in front of their colleagues, if he had a girlfriend, and whether he would like an affair with an "older woman".

When he said "no", Fitzpatrick replied: "I'll be gentle I promise," or words to that effect.

Also found proven were allegations Fitzpatrick shouted across her police station: "Have you got any cream for thrush?" to another officer, and that she repeatedly openly broke wind in front of colleagues, before giving an "inappropriate and offensive explanation" as to why she had done so.

Chief Constable Julian Williams, National Police Chiefs' Council lead on ethics, said: "I expect all of our officers to act with integrity, fairness and respect at all times and conduct themselves professionally in all environments.

"If concerns are raised about an officer's conduct it is right that we look into this to establish if there is a case to answer.

"All officers are expected to work to the Code of Ethics which sets and defines the standards of behaviour for everyone who works in policing.

"We want the public to have the confidence to trust the police to be fair, act ethically and in their best interests."

Following the misconduct hearing at Vantage Point House between March 15 and 18, Fitzpatrick was dismissed without notice.