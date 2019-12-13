Police continue hunt for Fleetwood bank robber after suspect is released without charge

Have your say

A man has been released without charge as police continue to hunt for a Fleetwood bank robber.

Officers arrested a man within 90 minutes of the armed raid on the Halifax bank in Poulton Street at around 9.10am yesterday (December 12).

Police said Halifax bank was targeted by an armed robber demanding cash from staff at around 9.10am (December 12)

Police said a man wielding a knife had stormed into the bank, where he threatened staff and demanded money.

The man made off on a bicycle with a substantial amount of cash in the direction of Blakiston Street.

A knife, believed to have been used in the robbery, was recovered by officers nearby.

A man was swiftly arrested in connection with the investigation, but he has since been released without charge.

The bank was placed in lock-down and a cordon put in place outside its entrance whilst police investigated.

Blackpool CID and Fleetwood Police continue to investigate and have renewed their appeal for help in catching the robber.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "The man we arrested in connection with this incident has now been released without charge.

"Enquiries are ongoing but we would like to reassure people that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe there to be any wider threat to the general public."

READ MORE: Man arrested after knife point robbery at Halifax bank in Fleetwood

DC Maughan, the detective leading the investigation, added: "This violent offence has been committed on a busy town centre street where bystanders, including children, were going about their everyday business.

"We are asking anybody who witnessed anything at the time or is aware of other relevant information, who have not yet been in contact with the police, to please contact us via the following details."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 293 of 12 December.

Details can also be emailed to 721@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

Halifax has been approached for comment.