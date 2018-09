Have your say

Lancashire Police are searching for a Wigan man who is believed to be in Blackpool.

Kieran Pemberton, 34, was last in contact with his family at around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon.

Police are now "keen" to trace his whereabouts over concerns for his welfare.

Kieran is believed to be wearing a grey t-shirt, blue jacket and blue cap.

Anyone with any information can contact police on 101 referencing log LC-20180914-0861.