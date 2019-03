Have your say

A police chase on the M6 hit speeds of 140mph.

Officers spotted a car racing past where they were parked at Junction 39 for Shap, Cumbria.

In a Tweet Cumbria Roads Police said: “Wowsers. Just wowsers! We’re parked up J39 M6 when a car zooms past.

“We hit speeds of 140mph to close the distance and managed to pace him - eventually - at 130mph. Twice.

“In fairness, he slowed for the roadworks. And then for the blue lights in his mirror. #MSGHurricane.”