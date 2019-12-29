Police called to help man to safety from Blackpool beach

Police helped a man to safety following reports he was in difficulty on the shoreline at Blackpool's North Shore.

The resort's RNLI volunteers were alerted but not required at the incident shortly before 6am on Sunday.

The RNLI tweeted that the person was spotted in difficulty near the Grand Hotel, adding:"Fortunately the person was helped to safety by Blackpool Police just as the lifeboats were being prepared for launch."

A police spokesman said: "It was a fairly low tide at the time and the man made his way from the shoreline as soon as officers approached."