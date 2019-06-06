Police called in to investigate 'suspicious' fire at Grange Park house

Police have been drafted in to investigate a "suspicious" fire at an empty house in Grange Park.

The fire started in a bedroom at an unoccupied house in Overdale Grove, with two fire engines and crews from Blackpool called out at 3.08am today, a spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks used a water jet to put out the flames, and a large fan to clear the property of smoke, he added.

They were on the scene for around three hours, with the council called to board up the home this morning.