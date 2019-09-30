Police believe man missing for 10 days could be in Blackpool

A man who has been missing for 10 days could be in Blackpool, say police.



Edwin Tonge, from Farnworth, Bolton was last seen getting into a silver car in Stewart Avenue at around 6.30pm on Friday, September 20.

The 44-year-old, who works in a charity shop in Farnworth, last contacted his family on the phone the following day at around 10.52pm.

His brother said they have not heard from him since, but believe he might have travelled to the Blackpool area.

Officers said they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.



Edwin is white, around 6ft tall and of medium build.

He was last seen wearing a medium-blue denim jacket and jeans, a green, yellow and blue chequered shirt and black boots.

Anyone with information about Edwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact police on 0161 856 65620.