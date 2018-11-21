Police arrest man who allegedly stole charity tins from Poulton churches and charities

Have your say

A suspected thief who allegedly targeted churches, charities and community centres has been arrested.

Lucas Corke, from Portsmouth, was detained by officers yesterday in connection with a series of burglary offences in Poulton and Kirkham.

He was arrested yesterday afternoon in Kirkham after a member of the public recognised him from CCTV footage released by Blackpool Police on social media.

He has been charged with numerous offences and has been remanded to appear at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning.

Corke allegedly embarked on a ten-day burglary spree in which he is suspected of stealing charity tins from churches, community centres and small businesses in Poulton and Kirkham.

PC Kevin Berry said: "This is a good example of communities and Police working together with social media to detect and detain a travelling criminal.

"Well done to you all and thank you."