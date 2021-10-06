Police appeal to find missing Catterall girl, 14, with links to various Lancashire towns

Alisha Butler, 14, from Catterall, was last seen at around 4.15pm yesterday (October 5) at McDonald’s in Livesey Branch Road, Blackburn.

She is described as white, around 5ft 3ins, of slim build, with long, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black leggings, black Nike trainers, a white t-shirt and a black parka coat with a fur hood.

She could have travelled anywhere in the UK, officers said, though she has links to Halifax as well as various locations in Lancashire including Lancaster, Morecambe, Garstang and Blackburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alisha Butler, 14, has been missing since yesterday (October 5). Pic: Lancashire Police

PC Zak Sly, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are extremely concerned about Alisha.

“If you have any information about where she may be, or if you think you have seen her, please get in touch with us straight away.

“Please also share this appeal so we can reach as many areas as possible.

“Finally we would urge Alisha herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in contact with us to let us know she is safe and well.”