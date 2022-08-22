Police appeal for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl in Blackpool
A 14-year-old girl is currently missing in Blackpool.
By Aimee Seddon
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:39 am
Lancashire Police confirmed that teenager Jaeda Leach was last seen near Blackpool Tower at about 12 noon yesterday (August 21.)
Jaeda is described as being white, 5ft 3, with long brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a denim jacket, blue top, grey leggings and white trainers.
Anyone with information, should call the police on 101 using the log 0732 of 21/8.