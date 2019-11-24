Police appeal following Cleveleys car crash

An appeal into a car crash in Cleveleys has been launched by police.

A car crashed into a concrete railing and another car as it was being driven in the Rossall Road and Broadway area between Fleetwood and Cleveleys at about 7.30pm yesterday. #It's believed the crash happened close to Rossall School.

A police appeal has been launched

Details of the make and model of car have not been disclosed by police yet. It's also not known if anyone has been injured as a result of the crash

Police are looking for witnesses and drivers with dash cameras who were in the area at the time.

They are advised to contact PC Louisa Lucas with any information by emailing her 2966@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

The North West Ambulance Service and Lancashire Police have been approached for comment.