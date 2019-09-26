Police appeal after man convicted of manslaughter absconds from Kirkham prison

Have your say

Police are appealing for help after a man convicted of manslaughter absconded from a Lancashire prison.

Hughie Scanlon is wanted by police after absconding from HMP Kirkham today.

Scanlon, 64, was jailed for life at the Old Bailey in March 1997 for manslaughter.

He is described as heavy build and around 5ft 9in tall. He has grey hair and brown eyes. He has burns to the left side of his face and both legs and has tattoos with ‘Hughie’ and a Saint on his right forearm and a cross on his left forearm.

If you see Scanlon please call police immediately.

Scanlon has links to Lancashire, London and West Sussex.

If you have any information please call 101 quoting log number 731 of 26th September or email Westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk

For immediate sightings dial 999.