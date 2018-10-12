Police appeal after ‘girl touched inappropriately’ in Preston

Have your say

Police want to speak to the man pictured here after a girl was touched inappropriately in Preston.

Around 4.30pm on Monday, September 17, the victim, aged 10 and from the Preston area, was walking on Hornsea Close, Ingol when she was approached by a man.

The man spoke to her briefly before touching her inappropriately and making off from the scene.

After CCTV inquiries, the police want to speak to this man in connection with the investigation.

Det Con Abid Majid of Lancashire Police said: “Do you know who this man is?

“We want to identify him in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

“If you can recognise him, please call police immediately.”

Anyone with information can call police on (01772) 209669 or email 3011@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1179 of September 17.

Alternatively the independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.