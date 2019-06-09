Police appeal after armed raid on shop

Have your say

A knife was held to staff member's throat in a terrifying raid on a Blackpool shop.

Police have named a suspect and appealed for information as to his whereabouts after the incident at the McColls convenience store in Egerton Road, North Shore.

Officers want to talk Lewis Benit, 18, in connection with the robbery, to which they were called shortly before 10pm on Saturday, June 8.

Two offenders are understood to have entered the shop armed with a bottle and a knife.

A knife was held to a member of staff’s throat and demands for money were made.

The offenders left with a quantity of cigarettes and scratch cards.

Police said that following extensive inquiries, they now want to speak to Benit in relation to the incident.

Benit, from Blackpool, is described as being 5ft 8 in tall of slim build with short blonde hair. He has links to the Claremont and South Shore areas of the resort.

DC Sarah Moyes of Blackpool Police said: “This has been a terrifying experience for those involved and our enquiries are ongoing.

“We want to speak to Benit as part of our investigation and would ask that anyone with information about his whereabouts gets in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call 01253 604141 or 101 quoting crime reference number 04/107192/19