Police alert over cold caller in Blackpool

Police in Blackpool have raised an alert over cold callers after a woman was convinced she needed maintenance work on her property when in fact none was required.

Happily, the man did not return to the house after telling her he would come back and give her a quote the next day.

But the incident, which left the woman shaken, has prompted police to issue advice in order for others not to be mis-led.

A police spokesman said today: ·"This afternoon Blackpool Police received a call from a concerned relative reporting that his mother had a male call at her address yesterday and convince her that she required some maintenance work to her property.

"The male said that he would re-attend the following day and look at what was required and provide a quote.

"In the meantime it has been ascertained that there was no maintenance work required at all and this male may not have even been a tradesman.

"Luckily this male has not returned and the resident has been provided with full support and re-assurance from her family and the local policing team.

"If you require maintenance work we would advise you to go via the Blackpool Council Safe and Secure Directory.

"The directory is a list of trusted Blackpool traders and has been developed in partnership with Care and Repair, Age UK Blackpool and ourselves to provide you with confidence when employing tradesmen for jobs in your home."

For further information go via the Blackpool Council website with the contact being Shaun McKinney on 01253 478391.

Police also recommend that people can register for the no cold calling application packs which can be done online via socsi.in/kzirK.