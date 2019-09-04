Police acknowledge poor photo in appeal to find two men

Have your say

The quality of a photo used in an appeal to identify two men "isn't all that good", police admitted.

Officers investigating a fight between two men that left one with a head injury at 4am on Tythebarn Street in Poulton issued an appeal for information on Facebook.

Police admitted that the photo is not very good.

But PC Charlie Thomas acknowledged that the photo posted alongside the appeal was poor quality.

"I appreciate that the photo isn't all that good, but can anyone assist in identifying these people?"

In a stand off before the fight, the pair were seen tipping bins over on Tythebarn Street.

One of the men was last seen running over to the Teanlowe Centre, according to police.

Anyone with information can email PC Thomas at 2963@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.

