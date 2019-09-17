Photos: carnage after crash near Cockerham caused by a 'coward' Audi driver

Have your say

A crash in Cockerham this morning was caused by a "coward", and left carnage on the road, police said.



Two cars, a Mitsubishi L200 and an Audi crashed on the A588 near the Marsh Lane junction with Crimbles Lane in Cockerham at around 6:45am.

The crash on the A588.

In a tweet this afternoon, Police blamed the crash on the Audi driver's "erratic driving", and described him as a "coward".

READ MORE >>> Preston mum bites woman's nipple in nightclub fracas - leaving victim needing plastic surgery

They said he ran away from the scene after causing the smash, but confirmed that the occupants of the L200 only suffered minor injuries.

Photos show the Mitsubishi flipped onto its roof, with debris scattered across the road.

Police said the driver of the Audi ran off from the crash.

The Audi, its driver's-side front wheel badly damaged, has been smashed off the road.