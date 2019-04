This is the scene of a horror crash in South Shore overnight.

Police said officers were called to Highfield Road last night after a parked car was hit by another vehicle, and accused its driver of trying to flee the scene and assault officers.

A picture released by the force showed a wrecked red Citroen car on the pavement - with one of its wheels ripped off - and a damaged Volvo stationary in the middle of the street.

* A 73-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.