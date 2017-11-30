Partner of murdered Blackpool mum appears in court charged with murder

The partner of a woman found murdered in a Blackpool flat has appeared in court charged with her murder.
The body of Lisa Chadderton, 44, was found at a flat above Gillepsies pub on Topping Street,Blackpool on Monday.
Blackpool Police said a post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death to be strangulation and stab wounds.
Blackpool Magistrates remanded 56-year old Mark Tindill formerly of Topping Street in custody pending his appearance at Preston Crown Court on Friday.
Tindill was dressed in a grey t-shirt for the two minute hearing. He did not say anything throughout.
He was arrested in Kent following the discovery of the woman’s body.
