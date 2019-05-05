Paramedic reports her ambulance targeted by Young Farmers in Blackpool

A Blackpool paramedic has reported that a group of young farmers tried to jump on her ambulance

Vikki Campbell wrote on Twitter: "These young farmers are an absolute embarrassment in Blackpool at the minute, nothing but abuse from them so rude and disrespectful towards us and patients."

NWAS have been contacted about the incident

She added: "Really don’t appreciate six to eight lads attempting to jump on my ambulance and intimidate me and my crew mate, honestly vile."

It is unclear if a patient was in the vehicle at the time and whereabouts the incident took place.

Young Farmers are in the resort as part of an unofficial bank holiday weekend.

Deputy police and crime commissioner for Blackpool Chris Webb responded and wrote: "I hope you’re all ok. This should not be happening in our town, especially to our emergency service staff."

Mr Webb told The Gazette: "I was in town yesterday morning and it was like a large stag do. I haven't heard if police have been involved but will make some enquries."

The unofficial ‘DIY weekender’ was arranged by 20-year-old Yorkshire farmer John Houseman after The National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs’ (NFYFC) axed the popular event last year following intimidating antisocial behaviour of some of its members on the streets of Blackpool.

The North West Ambulance Service has been approached for comment. The NFYFC has also been approached.