Paedophile who moved from London to Blackpool didn't tell police he had changed address

A paedophile failed to tell police he changed address.

Dean Riordan, 24, of Reads Avenue, Blackpool, moved from London to the resort but didn’t tell the authorities – a requirement due to his place on the sex offenders’ register.

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

He admitted the offence and was given a six-month community order with 10 days’ rehabilitation. He was also ordered to pay £140 costs.

Riordan had been jailed for 32 months after being convicted of sexual activity with girls under 13.

After being released, he moved to Blackpool, where he has relatives.The court was should that, even if homeless, he should be reporting to a police station once a week.

Riordan then moved in with a friend, and did not report that.

He was arrested after being traced by police.