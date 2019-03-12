Paedophile singer Ian Watkins in court accused of having mobile phone in jail

Former Lostprophets singer and convicted paedophile Ian Watkins has appeared in court charged with possessing a mobile phone in prison.

Watkins appeared at Leeds Crown Court by video link from Wakefield Prison, where he is serving a 35-year extended sentence for a string of child sex offences.

Former Lostprophets frontman Ian Watkins.

The 41-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday and will go on trial later this year, the court said.

Watkins was handed a 29-year jail term and an additional six years on licence after he admitted 13 child sex offences at Cardiff Crown Court in December 2013.

Among the offences he pleaded guilty to was the attempted rape of an 11-month old child and encouraging a fan to abuse her baby via webcam.

Police also found a stash of child pornography videos - some of which he had made himself.

He was described in court at the time as a dangerous sexual predator.

Watkins was remanded back into custody following the hearing on Tuesday.

He will go on trial at Leeds Crown Court on August 5 charged with the unauthorised possession of a mobile phone.