Out-of-control yobs arrested in Blackpool after police officers are allegedly menaced in the street

Three men and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested in Blackpool after allegedly menacing police officers responding to a public disorder incident.



The incident happened after officers responded to reports of a fight in the street in Kingsmede, off Highfield Road, in the South Shore area on Saturday morning (August 17).

A 29-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage after climbing onto a police car in Blackpool and causing damage to the roof and window

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with criminal damage to a police vehicle.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a public order offence, resisting arrest and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

A 15-year-old boy and 45-year-old man have also been arrested for assaulting a police officer. They have since been released under investigation.

The incident happened just three days after the killing of a police officer near Reading in Berkshire on Thursday, August 15.

PC Andrew Harper, 28, had been responding to a burglary report when he was struck by a vehicle and dragged along the road.

Thames Valley Police said the recently married officer had died after sustaining "multiple injuries".

Ten males, aged between 13 and 30, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.