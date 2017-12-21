Order is granted to close Blackpool drugs den

A house which was at the centre of a battle between drug dealers has been closed down by court order.

The terraced property had blighted the lives of neighbours living on Bethesda Road for months, Blackpool Magistrates were told.

Things got so bad that even an illegal squatter living in one of the flats called for police help when a door was kicked in.

Magistrates granted a three month closure order on the property.

Neither owner Simon Dorrell or the house’s letting agents objected to the order.

Granting the order, chairman of the bench Alan Sandham said: “Local residents must be sick and tired of this and we have no hesitation in granting this request.”

Mike Caveney, for Blackpool Council, said the house consisted of five flats and the authority began closure action by social services raised serious concerns about a young child living there.

He said:” There have been many police visits – six in one month – and there have been reports of fighting, windows being broken and graffiti.”

“Fridges have been left dumped outside and residents have been seen smoking cannabis outside.”

He said the house had been the target for a fight between rival drug gangs.

“The neighbours have given statements of about how their lives have been badly affected by the house and its tenants.” he added.

“Major problems began there three years ago and it has been the location of serious anti social behaviour.”

The court heard that five tenants had been re-homed and the one male continuing to live there will now have to leave under the terms of the order.