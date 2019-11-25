One person taken to hospital and another rescued after fire rips through Blackpool hotel in suspected arson attack

One person was taken to hospital and another rescued after a fire tore through a Blackpool hotel in the early hours of this morning.

An investigation is now underway into the cause of the blaze at the Almar in Central Drive, which started at around 2.30am.

A sniffer dog was used at the Almar hotel, in Central Drive, Blackpool, as an investigation got underway into the cause of a fire on Monday, November 25, 2019 (Picture: Wes Holmes/JPIMedia)

Experts from the fire service were at the scene this morning, using a specially-trained dog to sniff for any potential accelerants like petrol.

Six fire engines from across the Fylde coast were called to the three-storey hotel and arrived to find the ground floor "well alight", a spokesman for the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) said.

Firefighters wearing breathing masks and carrying water jets put out the flames, he added, with the fire out by 3.25am.

Police cars parked outside the Almar Hotel in Central Drive, Blackpool, on the morning of Monday, November 25, 2019. The hotel was engulfed by flames at around 2.30am, with one person taken to hospital and another rescued (Picture: Wes Holmes/JPIMedia)

One person clambered to safety down a ladder at the back of the hotel, while another - who got to safety on their own - was checked over by paramedics, the spokesman said.

One ambulance and two rapid response cars were called out at 2.39am, a spokeswoman for the North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said.

She said one person was taken to hospital after breathing in smoke.

"It was somebody inside the hotel", she said, but could not give their gender or age.

Lancashire Police said a "number of people" were evacuated.

A 35-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of arson with the intention of endangering life.

He was still in custody this morning, a force spokeswoman said.

The Almar was open for business at the time of the fire, it was understood, with the last review on website Booking.com being left last Tuesday.