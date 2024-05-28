One man crime wave Darren McCaul banned from Fleetwood and Poulton shops
Darren McCaul, 32, of no fixed address, must not enter any retail premises in Fleetwood or Poulton until 2029, say Lancashire Police.
The notorious shoplifter was also sentenced to 10 months in prison after he was arrested in Fleetwood last month.
He has now been handed him a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for five years, in addition to his prison sentence.
A police spokesman said: “Darren McCaul, 32, of no fixed address, has been given the CBO after being charged with nine shoplifting offences that took place between 29th March 2024 and 18th April 2024.”
McCaul was given the CBO at Preston Crown Court on May 22 with the following conditions:
- Not to enter any retail premises with the areas of Fleetwood and Poulton-Le-Fylde shown on the two maps
- Actively engage and attend all appointments with drug and alcohol treatment services, probation, and housing when required to do so
If anyone sees McCaul in the areas mentioned above they should contact police on 101.