One man crime wave Darren McCaul banned from Fleetwood and Poulton shops

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 28th May 2024, 10:37 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 10:38 BST
A serial shoplifter has been banned from town centre shops for five years.

Darren McCaul, 32, of no fixed address, must not enter any retail premises in Fleetwood or Poulton until 2029, say Lancashire Police.

The notorious shoplifter was also sentenced to 10 months in prison after he was arrested in Fleetwood last month.

Darren McCaul, 32, has been ordered not to enter any retail premises with the areas of Fleetwood and Poulton-Le-FyldeDarren McCaul, 32, has been ordered not to enter any retail premises with the areas of Fleetwood and Poulton-Le-Fylde
He has now been handed him a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for five years, in addition to his prison sentence.

A police spokesman said: “Darren McCaul, 32, of no fixed address, has been given the CBO after being charged with nine shoplifting offences that took place between 29th March 2024 and 18th April 2024.”

Darren McCaul must not enter any retail premises with the areas of Fleetwood on the mapDarren McCaul must not enter any retail premises with the areas of Fleetwood on the map
McCaul was given the CBO at Preston Crown Court on May 22 with the following conditions:

  • Not to enter any retail premises with the areas of Fleetwood and Poulton-Le-Fylde shown on the two maps

Darren McCaul must not enter any retail premises with the area Poulton-Le-Fylde shown on the mapDarren McCaul must not enter any retail premises with the area Poulton-Le-Fylde shown on the map
  • Actively engage and attend all appointments with drug and alcohol treatment services, probation, and housing when required to do so

If anyone sees McCaul in the areas mentioned above they should contact police on 101.

