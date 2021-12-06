Officers conducted a series of drug warrants in Blackpool, Lancaster and Morecambe this morning (Monday, December 6).

A 40-year-old man from Lancaster, a 49-year-old woman from Blackpool and a 17-year old male from Blackpool were subsequently arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

The raids were part of Operation Vanquish - a new initiative launched by Lancashire Police to tackle crime in the county.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter, who was out with officers overseeing the operation today, said: "Operation Vanquish is designed to tackle the issues of most concern to our local communities by taking the fight to criminals.

"The operation will see local Police officers, as well as specialist officers, carrying out a wide range of policing activity designed to deter and disrupt criminal activity and keep our communities safe.

"The vast majority of people living in Lancashire are law abiding citizens who do not deserve to have their lives disrupted by the actions of a minority of offenders.

Operation Vanquish started with a series of drug warrants in Lancaster and Morecambe as well as in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"Thanks to Operation Vanquish, offenders have no place to hide. We have significantly raised the risk of them being caught and put behind bars."

Police said more work was planned for the coming weeks, including more warrants, community engagement activity, traffic enforcement and crime prevention work.

Anyone with any information which may assist officers in their pledge to combat crime can speak to a local officer or call Crimestoppers free and in confidence on 0800 555 111.

