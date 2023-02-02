Nicola Bulley: Timeline of events following mysterious disappearance of Lancashire mum
Lancashire police and the local community are still searching for mum-of-two Nicola Bulley, who disappeared while walking her dog last week.
Here is a brief timeline of the events that have unfolded since Nicola Bulley’s disappearance.
Friday, January 27, 2023
Police issue missing person plea, following the disappearance of Nicola Bulley who was last seen at around 9.15am on the footpath by the river off Garstang Road in St Michael’s on Wyre.
Saturday, January 28, 2023
An underwater police search begins at the banks of river Wyre in St Michael's close to where Nicola was last seen.
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Police urge people searching for missing 45-year-old Nicola Bulley not to put themselves in danger in the countryside.
Monday, January 30, 2023
Police renew their appeal for the public’s help to trace Nicola, and Supt Sally Riley says that she believed Nicola’s disappearance is unlikely to be “a crime inquiry”.
Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell, spoke from the family home in Inskip, saying he spent all of Sunday searching for the mother-of-two.
The engineer said: “It is just perpetual hell. It is just utter disbelief.
“We are living through this but it doesn’t feel real.
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Following a public appeal for witnesses, police confirmed that a dog walker who may have been in the area at the time Nicola went missing had been found.
Locals continued to rally together with organised walks, as the extensive police search continued.
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Teams search an “abandoned house” in a bid to find Nicola, as the parents of a mother-of-two spoke of their “dread” at the thought of never seeing her again.
Thursday, February 2, 2023
Detectives searching for missing mum-of-two Nicola Bulley confirm they still do not believe another person was involved in her disappearance.