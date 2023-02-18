It comes as Lancashire Police came under fire this week for making Nicola’s struggles with alcohol and the menopause public, three weeks after she disappeared.

A source close to the Home Secretary said Ms Braverman had outlined her concerns over the disclosure during a meeting with Chief Constable Chris Rowley and his senior team on Friday and “asked to be kept updated on the investigation”.

On Friday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he too was “concerned that private information was put into the public domain”.

Nicola Bulley has been missing for more than three weeks

He told broadcasters: “I’m pleased that the police are looking at how that happened in the investigation. Obviously my thoughts are with Nicola’s friends and family and the focus must now be on continuing to try and find her.”

Nicola’s dad Ernie Bulley has said “every day is a struggle” since his daughter vanished while walking her Springer Spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre on Friday, January 27.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, he said: “We’re no further on from three weeks ago. We just need a breakthrough to give us some hope.”

In a televised press conference on Wednesday, Lancashire Police revealed Nicola was classed as a “high-risk” missing person immediately after her partner Paul Ansell reported her disappearance.

They said this was based on “a number of specific vulnerabilities”, but refused to elaborate on what these were during the press conference.

The disclosure led to increased speculation and the force later released a statement on its website clarifying what these ‘vulnerabilities’ were and why they had led them to believe she had most likely fallen into the river.

The force claimed Nicola had been struggling with alcohol issues and the menopause, and had stopped taking HRT medication, with these issues leading to a concern for welfare incident at her home on January 10, just 17 days before she went missing.

Lancashire Police have also referred themselves to the police watchdog over contact they had with missing mum Nicola Bulley prior to her disappearance

The disclosure of private information led to a backlash, with a number of politicians and campaign groups criticising Lancashire Police for making the information public.

Information Commissioner John Edwards has said he will be asking the force about its decision to make the information public, adding: “Data protection law exists to ensure people’s personal information is used properly and fairly. This includes ensuring personal details are not disclosed inappropriately.”

Lancashire Police to hold ‘internal investigation’

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police confirmed a date had been set for an internal review into the investigation.

“A review of the investigation is diarised and will be conducted by our Head of Crime Detective Chief Superintendent Pauline Stables,” confirmed a spokesperson for the force.

Detectives leading the investigation into Nicola’s disappearance have said their main working hypothesis is that she fell into the River Wyre in a 10-minute window after being seen by a number of dog walkers just minutes prior.

She was last seen at 9.10am taking her usual route with Willow, alongside the river, having earlier dropped off her two daughters at school.

Her phone, still connected to a work call for her job as a mortgage adviser, was found just over 20 minutes later on a bench overlooking the riverbank, with her dog running loose.

The search for her has since been extended to the sea, but she has not been found.