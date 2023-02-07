Jill Peck thanked the police, the local community and Specialist Group International which is using sonar technology to search the River Wyre.

Ms Peck also issued a call for people to come forward with dashcam video of a section of road that has not yet been covered.

She told GB News: “There are no words really. It’s one of the situations throughout life you don’t want to have to live through.

“We are so grateful to the SGI team. And obviously, the police who are working closely with them and the community and just working tirelessly really to try and find out what’s happened to Nikki.

“It’s an emotional roller coaster. As a family and as friends, we’re keeping hope. We’re trying our best to stay positive.”

She added: “We want to bring Nikki home, her two little girls need her. They’re desperate for her to come back, to call.

“It’s just – we just need some answers. We need factual facts. We need evidence.”