Nicola Bulley Day 13: Latest updates as search for missing mum continues
Search teams are now 13 days into their search for missing Lancashire mum Nicola Bulley who disappeared while walking her dog Willow near the River Wyre in the village of St Michael’s.
On Tuesday (February 7), Lancashire Police rejected suggestions that Nicola could have been a victim of crime, with detectives believing she has most likely fallen into the river.
The National Crime Agency has also looked at the investigation by Lancashire Police and also failed to identify any other suspicious line of inquiry, said Supt Sally Riley, who is leading the investigation into Nicola’s disappearance.
However, Lancashire Police say it is still a ‘possibility’ she left the area by one path not covered by cameras which is crossed by the main road through the village, and officers are now trying to trace dashcam footage from 700 drivers who passed along the road at the time she disappeared, at around 9.20am on January 27.
Today, independent underwater search specialists SGI will again use sonar to sweep a stretch of the river in a bid to find Nicola.
We will bring you the latest updates in our live blog below...
Nicola Bulley search live: The latest updates from police, search teams and family in search for missing mum
Key Events
- Day 12: Nicola has now been missing for 12 days after disappearing on Friday, January 27
- Specialist underwater search team continue sonar search of River Wyre
- Search expert says he believes mobile phone found on bench near river could have been left as a “decoy”
- “If we don’t find her today, I personally think there’s a third party involved,” says independent search leader
- 40 detectives are working on approximately 500 different lines of inquiry, Superintendent Sally Riley says
Lancashire Police say they “will not tolerate” people trespassing on land and breaking into empty or derelict property in search for Nicola.
Superintendent Sally Riley, who is leading the search for the missing mum, warned that amatuer sleuths risk being arrested if they break the law.
She said: “We will not tolerate criminal damage or burglary. We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect.
“There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict.
“Whilst it may be well intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to desist from doing that.
“In some cases it may be criminal if they are breaking in and causing damage or committing a burglary.”
She said officers have already searched derelict riverside properties with the permission of owners.
We will be bringing you the latest updates, pictures and videos from the village of St Michael’s as the search for Nicola continues today.
Anybody who has seen Nicola, or has information about where she might be, is asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30.
For immediate sightings call 999.
Jill Peck thanked the police, the local community and Specialist Group International which is using sonar technology to search the River Wyre.
Ms Peck also issued a call for people to come forward with dashcam video of a section of road that has not yet been covered.
She told GB News: “There are no words really. It’s one of the situations throughout life you don’t want to have to live through.
“We are so grateful to the SGI team. And obviously, the police who are working closely with them and the community and just working tirelessly really to try and find out what’s happened to Nikki.
“It’s an emotional roller coaster. As a family and as friends, we’re keeping hope. We’re trying our best to stay positive.”
She added: “We want to bring Nikki home, her two little girls need her. They’re desperate for her to come back, to call.
“It’s just – we just need some answers. We need factual facts. We need evidence.”
Police have rejected suggestions that missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley could have been a victim of crime.
Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, said “every single” potential suspicion or criminal suggestion that had come in, had been looked at by detectives and discounted.
She said, “I would like to reassure the community that nothing in this investigation so far, it has been checked out if it has come in suggesting crime, it has been checked and discounted.
“So every single potential third party line of inquiry and potential suspicious or criminal element has been looked at and discounted.
“It does remain our belief that Nicola sadly fell into the river and that this is a missing persons inquiry.”
Police think mortgage adviser Ms Bulley tragically fell into the water while walking her dog along the River Wyre in St Michael’s on Wyre.
The National Crime Agency had also looked at the investigation by Lancashire Police and had also failed to identify any other suspicious line of inquiry, she said.
Lancashire Police said they have found no evidence of criminality in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley and do not expect to find any as their investigation continues.
In our latest video, Supt Sally Riley, of Lancashire Police, gives our readers an update on the search for Nicola.
You can watch the full interview below:
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have said all possible lines of inquiry to find the mother-of-two are being “exhausted”.
A team of 40 detectives are working on approximately 500 different lines of inquiry, Superintendent Sally Riley said.
More than 700 drivers who travelled through the village of St Michael’s on Wyre around the time the 45-year-old went missing are also being traced.
But Lancashire Police said their extensive inquiries into the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have “so far not found anything of note”.