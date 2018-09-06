New police recruits undergo trial by fire

The newest batch of recruits in Lancashire Police’s Mounted Division have begun their training.

New boys (and girls) Argent, Kelbrook, Abbeystead, Croston, Rufford, Nelson, Bruce, Penwortham and Missy have been taking part in exercises at the mounted division’s headquarters at Hutton.

The horses have been exposed to fire, smoke and noise, as well as the unit’s ‘nuisance lane’ featuring a variety of hazards that horses might encounter while out on patrol.

A Mounted division spokesman said: “Some of our babies did exceptionally well and we are very pleased with them.”

The new recruits at Lancashire Police's mounted division are tested with smoke. Photos: Lancs Police Mounted

Low level fire training

Missy tries out the nuisance lane