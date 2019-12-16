New CCTV footage released showing missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick in Poulton

Have your say

Detectives investigating the disappearance of missing Blackpool man Jason Goldrick have released more CCTV footage showing him in Poulton.



Following an extensive review of CCTV footage, police have now released footage of Jason, 50, of Park Road, walking on Breck Road, close to Marvin's, in Poulton.

It is believed Jason was walking in the town centre between 3.30am and 4am on November 2.

On Thursday (December 13), police released footage showing Jason walking on Hardhorn Road towards Poulton town centre at around 2.40am on November 2.

Jason was last seen at around 11.30pm on November 1 at Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s main entrance.

Jason walked out of the hospital towards East Park Drive, but has not been seen since.

Jason is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, of medium build with short, grey hair. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Police are appealing for information and urging Poulton residents to check all outbuildings, as Jason has previously stayed in garages and sheds.

Det Chief Insp Pauline Stables, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This is a significant development in our search for Jason and I am appealing to people in the Poulton area for any information which might assist with our enquiries.

“I’m particularly keen for residents to check garages, sheds and outbuildings. We know Jason has previously slept rough and it might be he is staying in the area.

“We remain very concerned about his disappearance. Every day which goes by without finding Jason is more and more worrying. He has been missing for more than a month now and while we have conducted numerous enquiries to find him, he has yet to be located.

“We remain committed to finding him and have a large team working on the inquiry.”

He was wearing a long sleeve dark blue jumper without a hood, dark blue joggers, and black trainers at the time of his disappearance.

Officers have conducted extensive searches in and around the Blackpool Victoria Hospital area, as well as at a property in Park Road as part of the inquiry.

Last month a 47-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of Jason’s murder.

He was later released under investigation pending further enquiries.

At this time Jason’s disappearance is being treated as a missing person investigation.

Det Chief Insp Stables added: “Jason’s family has been left devastated by his disappearance.

“They just want to find him – any piece of information, however seemingly insignificant, could be crucial to locating him.

“Please take a good look at his picture too – have you seen him, or a man similar in description, in recent weeks? Call police if you can help.”

Anyone with information should contact Blackpool Police with any information on 101 quoting log 1156 of November 6.

For immediate sightings call 999.